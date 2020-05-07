Kourtney Kardashian receives support from fans reacting to the publication of Jennifer Lopez

We all live in strange times, and, as such, it is important, now more than ever we are united, and feel grateful for what we have. However, it was precisely in this that the Jennifer Lopez if you focused on a recent share he did in Instagram:

“I’ve got into the habit of saying three of the things for which I am grateful to you, as soon as I open my eyes, and then, in the evening, when I lie down, I shall enumerate them aloud three good things that happened that day,”he wrote.

Those who had identified himself with these words, he was Kourtney Kardashianthat you decided to comment : “I used to do this. That is a good reminder to start doing it all over again“. And the fans couldn’t support it more this comment has more than 2500 likes, and responses “you’re such a good person” or “I am thinking of your family as well to make it to the table, in the program”.