Kylie Jenner is ‘called’ to help in the fight against the pandemic

Kylie Jenner has been “called” to use his influence to help the fight against the spread of the covid-19. And it doesn’t require to leave the isolation. The surgeon, Like the Adams, and one of the authorities in his area, in the U.S., and is known to tv viewers in the country, he said that it is time for the celebs and influencers to use their social networks to spread the right information.

During the program “Good Morning America”, the surgeon is cited by name in Case, 22-year-old, one of the stars of the reality tv show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”.

“We need to get Kylie Jenner, and other influential thinkers on digital, and to use them for, they will help people to understand that this is a serious, absolutely serious,” he said.

For the surgeon, the young american, as his children, do not want to listen to the adults as it. “The more you tell them not to do something, the more they are, took out.

The doctor reminded us that the youth are not at-risk group, but it will help with the spread of the disease, which hits more of the elderly and people with immune. “Think of your grandparents, their grandparents. You think that you might be in spreading this disease, which can kill them,” he said Giving you a call.

In the stories, yesterday, that it was what the doctor ordered. “More of a scrapbook journal to remind you of the social distancing and the autoisolamento. I’m on day 8. My pregnancy had prepared me for this. I do not go out of the house for months,” he told her, warning her of 166 million followers on the Instagram.

Most recently, she appeared in isolation. “The days of the ANIME [quartel general]”, posted on the celebrity.