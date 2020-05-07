Kylie Jenner may be a supporting big brother

The clan Kardashian-Jenner, that is very well known for the high income earned by the business, and the most famous of the family are the women.

However, Robert O, Jr. (or just Rob), the only son of Kris Jenner, it appears to be an outlier, as well as, according to the website Radar Online, backed by a younger sister, Kylie Jenner.

Rob was a member of the fixed on the reality show, the family, and Keeping Up with The Kardashians, however, you should stay away after you start to have trouble with depression and weight gain

All of this came to pass, after the termination of the relationship with Adrienne Bailon, and the lack of success with their line of socks Arthur George.

Because of all of this, and of the conflict court, against Blac Chyna, his ex-wife and the mother of his daughter, in the Dream, he would have been recendo the aid of his sister after she has had the help of his mother, and Khloé Kardashian.

The new girlfriend

Rob Kardashian is going out with a woman quite like Blac Chyna.

According to the site, OFF the News, the brother of Kim Kardashian has been dating the reality tv star, Tommie Lee, best known for starring in the program, the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.”

It is not known when the two began dating, but a source confirms that they have been together for the past year, and it keeps the relationship a secret as if they know better.

In to your account on Instagram, mr. Lee climbs up the photos very provocative, and sexy, and a handful of followers, now that they know of his involvement with the Kardashian’s, they say it looks just like the mother in the Dream Images.

Tommie-Lee is also well-known for her legal troubles. She has been arrested more than 10 times, including once in the year 2018 to have assaulted his daughter in her high school.