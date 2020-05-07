Last battles qualifier for Money In The Bank announced

Announced the latest ranking of Money In The Bank for the coming week on WWE SmackDown.

In the last episode of the blue brand of WWE SmackDownwe saw how King Corbin defeated Drew Gulak via pinfall just like that Lacey Evans he did it with Sasha Banksto position itself as a participant of the battle of Money In The Bank.

The sixth hole both for the battle female as to the male would be determined next week. On the part of the fighting male, Otis and Dolph Ziggler they will fight for that position, while that for the female part, Mandy Rose and Carmella you will see the faces in the ring of the blue brand.

By now the participants confirmed are the following:

MITB male: Rey Mysterio vs Aleister Black vs Apollo Crews vs Daniel Bryan vs King Corbin vs Dolph Ziggler / Otis

Rey Mysterio vs Aleister Black vs Apollo Crews vs Daniel Bryan vs King Corbin vs Dolph Ziggler / Otis MITB female: Asuka vs Shayna Baszler vs Nia Jax vs Dana Brooke vs Lacey Evans vs Carmella / Mandy Rose

Asuka vs Shayna Baszler vs Nia Jax vs Dana Brooke vs Lacey Evans vs Carmella / Mandy Rose Match for the Universal title: Braun Strowman (c) vs Bray Wyatt

Braun Strowman (c) vs Bray Wyatt Fighting for the world title in WWE: Drew McIntyre (c) vs Seth Rollins

Drew McIntyre (c) vs Seth Rollins Match for the women’s championship WWE SmackDown: Bayley (c) vs Tamina

Who would you like to see as future winners of the briefcase? Do you think that will make their canjeos with success?

