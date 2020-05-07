Leighton Meester and Adam Brody appear to finally be together in public

There are couples that they want to hide the entire cost of the cameras and their flashes. In truth, I would be the first that would run despavorido each time he was quietly having a coffee and could glimpse to any paparazzi in a corner of the Big Apple but, boy, that, from time to time, also posaría without any complex and showing that all remains well. After all, it’s a small detail that the fans thank you, and that, to the contrary, it’s when they start all those uncomfortable rumors and gossip they do not hesitate to confirm if the lovers are in the middle of a crisis in the relationship or you can listen to phrases such as “do not cross its best moment.”

Clear that all those terrible headlines fall when we found a photo of the couple and appear as happy and normal as always. Of course, at this time, we cannot do anything other than applaud and rejoice in the love you show. Couples international as Meghan Markle and the prince Harry do not hesitate to show their relationship in public and others, as the strange formed between Emma Watson and Tom Felton (Hermione Granger and Draco Malfoy in the saga of ‘Harry Potter’). Well, the pair of actors formed by Leighton Meester, well-known for his role as Blair Waldorf in ‘Gossip Girl’, and Adam Brodywith the that we live very intensely ‘The OC’, have appeared all over the world together during the day yesterday.

Jon KopaloffGetty Images

Jon KopaloffGetty Images

Once again, this year the couple has decided to go to a viewing Los Angeles a film that promises to keep you in tension during the next season, ‘Ready or Not‘(‘Wedding Bloody’). On this occasion, we watched as the couple appeared with a long dress with flower print in color satin and he with a classic suit jacket black, white shirt and tie with patterned boxes. Without a doubt, an ideal image.