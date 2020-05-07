LEON BRIDGES PRESENTS “INSIDE FRIEND” FEATURING JOHN MAYER — SPE

The artist and composer of R&B Grammy winner, Leon Bridgeslaunches “Inside Friend” with John Mayer. This very special song, that is not linked to an album or part of a larger project, was recorded during an improvised recording session and a meeting of study last year.

Leon says: “The concept of ‘Inside Friend’ came out of Mayer and I joking in the studio about what would be an appointment ideal for an introvert or home like me. I do turn the greater part of the year, so I prefer to invite a girl to relax comfortably at home instead of going out to some crowded place. ‘Inside Friend’ stayed in the background for a while because it did not fit in the context of my third project, but the current state in which we are globally forced us to dig up this and finish it. I hope that the people find it relaxing and stimulating while we hide inside and we overcame it”

“Inside Friend” it is one of the many recent releases of Leon, which follows the steps of the Texas Sun, an EP in collaboration with Khruangbin, as well as his participation in “July” of Noah Cyrus.