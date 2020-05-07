Mandy Moore sang a song from ‘A Walk to Remember’ and filled us with nostalgia

Do you remember how good was the soundtrack of ‘A Walk to Remember‘ and the songs that he sang Mandy Moore in the movie? Because then you can not miss this moment of your IG Live.

This movie definitively marked a whole generation and not only for a great story to cry, if not with a soundtrack incredible and the idea that love conquers all differences between people, beliefs, and diseases.

If you know that Mandy sang from her room ‘Only Hope‘ not again fills you with nostalgia waiting to hear sing, and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith in a duo (with guitar). What, or more tender?

Do you remember that exact moment, when in the theatre sang the song and at the end of the presentation Brandon kissed? Do and all we cry at that moment? Well now may be a sweetest moment with your husband (and 18 years after the release of the film) but you are going to put the skin sweety.

And to complete with this moment full of nostalgia you share a photo of co-star (Mandy and Shane) A Walk to Remember, which in addition are still in contact and are friends until today. (ok, with permission I will go to cry)