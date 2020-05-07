Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville announced for WWE SmackDown. First fight between the two ex-best friends on the blue brand on Friday.

Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville announced for WWE SmackDown

It was announced last night during Raw that Mandy Rose will face Sonya Deville on SmackDown. The two have been feuding for the past few weeks, since it was revealed that it was Sonya Deville who conspired with Dolph Ziggler to stop the relationship between Otis and Mandy Rose before he could go any further.

Deville has been decided to pursue a Rose at any price since then, wanting to take the lead role to Rose to keep it it. Deville cost Rose the opportunity to participate in the combat ladder-Money in the Bank after Deville distracted her the last week.

Otis, who also had a combat rating of Money in the Bank that night, he defeated Dolph Ziggler to enter the match next Sunday.

Already announced for SmackDown we have a face to face confrontation between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman before his fight for the Universal title at Money in the Bank, the return of Jeff Hardy, Tamina and Lacey Evans against Sasha Banks and Bayley and a bout of three against three, facing King Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro against Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak, and a partner of their choice.

