Maria Sharapova always believed he could win, until the last point

Michael Joyce, the former coach of Maria Sharapova, says that he knew that the former does Not. 1 the world would be a great player when he was a teenager, because it had a great competitive fire internal. In a statement to Stats Perform, Joyce says: “The first time I met Maria I who was nine years old, was on the tour at that time and when he was at home in Los Angeles, I used to go to take a lesson with Robert, who was my coach when I was a child.

One day he asked me if I was going to give a blow with this young Russian who had come to take a lesson, said that she is amazing and worked so much. She came to the court, and I remember it as if it were yesterday.

Had never hit really with a child of nine years, so I was taking it easy and then your dad, who could not speak English so well at that time, told me that he could hit harder.

Mary dove down the field, running after the ball, then I developed a small relationship with her. It turned out that when I was 15, 16 years I’ve been playing the last few years on the tour, but my mom was very ill with cancer, so I spent a lot of time at home and earning a little extra money as a batsman for Mary and I could Still beat it pretty bad at that time.

When traveling with her full time, it was not like being with a complete stranger ” Joyce continues:” Looking back, I knew he was special. Of course, I did not know that at nine, I had no idea then, but when I was 15 years old, he was already trying to play some professional events.

You could tell that to the 14, 15 had a competitive drive and something like the eye of the tiger. I remember that sometimes I was hitting, and Robert said, ‘it touches on a couple of sets’ and I said ‘Robert, listen, what do you want to touch? Do you approach it? He would say, ‘no, mátala’

I would feel bad if we win 6-1 4-0 or something like that and she would struggle to much to win a game. I realized that driving from her immediately, loved to compete. I could see many things that could be improved, so once I started working with her full time, I could work in to take the ball early, the strategy, improve their forehand, etc

The only thing that stands out about her is that when I played since the first tournament almost to the end, I always knew that against whom, he would face would have to go through hell to overcome it, since that never gave up”

Joyce, who helped Sharapova to win 2 Grand Slams and reaching world ranking of number 1 during their time together, he says:” I Remember having gone to South america to play In a couple of exhibitions when I was about 21 years old, we went to Chile and there were probably 20,000 people there.

Then we went to Argentina and wherever we go everyone knew it. There is a certain aura about some athletes, and she definitely had that. Everywhere I went there were great crowds, whether it was practicing or playing, everyone in the airport know, walking down the street.

That is special and does not appear frequently. There are so many girls playing now that probably look up to Mary. You might say that they don’t like her or this and that, but you think of a girl of about 20 years more or less, when he won Wimbledon [de 17 años] they were little children, so sure that they are admiring. Now may not admit it, but she would have admired when they were children”