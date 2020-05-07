Maria Sharapova begins detox india to avoid the stress of the coronavirus

The newly withdrawing, Maria Sharapova was entered in Panchakarma, a type of cleaning that nourishes the body, strengthens the immune system and has many other benefits for the human body. The reason to try this technique of detoxification in india was to eliminate all the stress caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

“A few weeks ago, I signed up for a cleaning Panchakarma 12 days. Little did I know that I had chosen the perfect time to reset, clean eating, think deeply, and soothe all those ambitions and thoughts overwhelming ”.

Sharapova summed up what diet should follow. “I ate very clean. No coffee, no meat, no dairy, no sugar, no cold foods, no shakes or salads ”.

he wrote Mary on Instagram. Some examples of food that Mary ate are: soup of beans, dahl (dried) with black salt, tea, cumin digestive, herbal tea, every morning and mid-afternoon.

“I have a rule when it comes to cleaning. I don’t want to die of hunger or drink juices. Ok, those are two rules. Each day of the treatment, I were spoiled with oils, vapors, detox and meditation.

I also tested my patience big time! Also I had to keep my body toned. Although they say in the practices ayurvedic that the exercise is at a minimum. I mean, I’m not complaining, but I can’t take this retirement completely out of control. ”

explained to Maria Sharapova. If you did not know, “Panchakarma is not only to detoxify the body, but also to the rejuvenation: strengthening the immune system and restore balance and well-being.

It is one of the healing modalities most effective in ayurvedic medicine. It is recommended on a seasonal basis, as well as when an individual feels unbalanced or has a disease. ” as it is written in ayurvedichealing.net.