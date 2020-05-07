Maria Sharapova shares her phone number and goes crazy to the internet during the quarantine

In this time of coronavirus, artists, singers, athletes, gamers and practically all of the world has done to cope with in a better way the quarantine. To achieve this, social networks have functioned as the perfect ally, especially for those looking to stay in touch with your audience. However, who really surprised everyone thanks to its new dynamic it was the extenista Maria Sharapova.

In this quarantine, Maria has managed to have a great communication with their followers via social networks and even video conferencing and it was for that reason I decided to take a step even bigger: give your cell phone so that their fans can be in contact with it.

“Hand tried to find the way to be in touch with all my followers because last week I had a great time doing a videoconference with 150 of us“ explained Maria why I wanted to be even closer to his followers during this time.

“I loved to chat and I would like to be more connected with the fans because we are all going through the confinement. I want you to write what you think. I leave a phone number and I can send any message you will come directly to my mobilethe same that I am taking now. I am going to respond,” said the extenista Russian to the surprise of all and even said “of truth. Tell me how you will, make me questions, or just say hello. Any great recipe is welcome, too; please, do it“, making it even more enjoyable the situation.

As was logical, many doubted if this would be true (although the own Sharapova put it on their networks), but the extenista showed evidence that in reality he was doing what he promised. In their stories of Instagram, Sharapova published some screenshots of what you were writing, and their responses.

Insurance after this time more of a follower(a) of Maria will write to you and you can boast that you have a personal message of a person who was the tennis player number one in the world and one of the most charismatic who have walked the circuit of the WTA.

