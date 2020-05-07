Maria Sharapova will not play for the World Team Tennis, this season

The former tennis player and world number 1, Maria Sharapova will not play World Team Tennis this season. The recently retired jugadpra of Russian origin had to play for the Orange County Breakers this season.

The team based in Newport Beach still plans to have its opening on July 12 against the Flyers of San Diego at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, said the general manager of the Breakers, Allen Hardison, THE la Times.

But they said that they would continue to monitor the situation related to the pandemic COVID-19. Hardison says, “We are monitoring the situation closely [del coronavirus] but at this time, still plan to play as scheduled”

Hardison said the decision of the Russian not to be in the league this year, not due to the outbreak of COVID-19, but he will not play tennis in public for some time. “Strictly related to tennis.

The message that we receive from your team is that for now, and potentially in the long term, because he will not play tennis in the public view ” Sharapova has retired from tennis earlier this year in January, after winning five Grand Slam titles in his career.

He had been bothered with several injuries in recent years that had limited the hours of play during the year prior to your retirement. Carlos Silva, CEO of the league, said on Twitter: “we Continue to closely monitor the situation in # COVID19 and we will post an update on the 6th of April.

Please, stay safe and members of the #WTTFamily should not hesitate to contact me directly with questions or concerns ” The league of three weeks that begins on the 12th of July is scheduled to finish on 1 August.