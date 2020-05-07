Mark Kendall and Kylie Jenner launches the first collection of plus-size

Kendall and Kylie Jenner they are always working on new collaborations and exclusive of the line The Kendall + Kylie. Now, the sisters have invested in for the first time, in the options for the public plus sizelaunched last Friday (22/11/2019). The new collection is a collaboration with the brand, Ashley Stewart, which operates in this segment since 1991. Available exclusively on the e-commerce ashleystewart.comthe parts are available for the christmas and new year’s.

This is the first of the three small collections in-between the two marks. At this time, to include dresses, jumpsuits, tops and pants, and worked on the texture, ranging in size from 10 to 24 in the pattern in the measures of the United States of america.

Most of the options are black and white, in dark colors, such as wine and black. The exception to this is a dress with a leopard print in a shade of metallic gold. Shoulder asymmetrical sequined and with a touch of glamour set the tone for the celebration that is the holiday season and the New Year’s eve activities.

In the meantime, they are classic enough to be caught in any season of the year.

The next two collections that are to come in the early 2020s. Accessories and sweaters are also expected to incorporate the full range in future releases.

According to the president and chief executive officer of Ashley Stewart, James Rhee, the brand has brought the whole of the footprint of the Kendall + Kylie for the parts, which cater to a wide range of bodies.

“The mission has always been to defend the women, and that includes providing equal access to the styles that they love each other. For this reason, we are proud to be the brand, which will launch the first in a series of sizes, inclusive, of the Kendall + Kylie,” says a businessman in the material sent to the press.

The brand name came about in 1991, when a real-estate investor Joseph Sitt, was on the search for the retailers on to the quarters of the negroes of new york.

After a study of the market, has created a network of retail stores for its own account in the understanding of the demand for the clothing options plus size for african-american women, such as he mentions the international monetary fund. The name is inspired by the business women’s Laura Ashley and Martha Stewart.

On the line, Kendall + Kylie has officially begun on the the season of spring/summer 2016after all the sisters have partnered with Pacsun (2012), and Topshop (to 2015).

In the course of the season, the pieces have gained the loyalty of the fans. On the label it is described on the official website as a “brand of lifestyle, the overall that is created by my beloved style icons, and the authorities of boston. In fact, the sisters are individuals with a large influence on the generation of Z

Today, the brand has a total of 5.6 million followers on Instagram and it is in full swing, with all the pieces from the fall 2019. One of the news of the moment is the the line of handbags the sole with the shoe retailer in the German Deichmann.

