Marvel releases first trailer for ‘black Widow’, featuring Scarlett Johansson

With the launch scheduled for the 30th of April in the year 2020, in Brazil, in the movie, “the black Widow” eve-the first trailer released by Marvel on Tuesday. In the story, Scarlett Johansson takes over the role of agent Natasha Romanoff, and now, in her first film, ” the ground – up to a story in which it is out of your Manage.

The Guardian of the Red part of the trailer and a Photo Playback

The trailer for the mixture passes to the children, be it as a dancer, with Natasha’s life. In the cast are such names as Florence Pugh in the role of Yelena Belova, Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff, and David Harbour (Stranger Things) it’s Alexei Shostakov, such as the Guardian, the Red – a-kind-of-spider-man of the soviet union. The gathering is full of sparks between Natasha and Yelena, who are fighting each other, is also featured in the video: “It’s good to see you too, little sister,” he says of the character of Scarlett, after the match.