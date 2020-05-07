Mary Sharápova post your telephone number: “I’m going to answer”

The exjugadora tennis and Russian model, Mary Sharápova, did an amazing thing in the middle of the quarantine.

Sharápova (32), who spends her days in isolation for coronavirus in the united states, published his phone number through a contribution on Twitter.

“Yes, I have achieved a unique number for you. You will be able to send your messages, ask questions and just say ‘Hello’”.

Have gotten hundreds of comments on the contribution of the extenista. The followers had the opportunity to talk with her.

“I am pleased with both the lectures of the last week. I wish I pudiéra to talk with more people. Because all of us feel imprisoned in the house. Therefore, I would like to tell me what you are doing at home. Leave a phone number (..) I’m going to answer.”