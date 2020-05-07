Meet the presenters of the Golden Globes 2020

The 2020 start of the best way for the industry Hollywod, as this Sunday will be held on the Golden globes, awards, which will celebrate its 77 edition.

This gala event will recognize the best of television and film, at this gala, you will see a huge parade of artists, not only the nominees, but also the presenters responsible to deliver the prizes. We tell you who they will be.

Justin Bieber premieres ‘Yummy’, what is the meaning of your new song?

There are great nominees for the Golden Globesbut one of the elements that makes it more exciting time to reveal the winner, are the presenterswho come here to make jokes, build anticipation, or even to praise the nominees, in this edition there will be stars like Dakota Fanning, Nick Jonas, Ansel Elgortthe celebs most popular girls.

Will also be attended by recognized stars like Salma Hayek, Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson, Rami Malek; súperheroes of the big screen as Chris Evans and Margot Robbieit will be Jamie Lee Curtis of “A Friday of crazy”, Tim Allen “Santa Clause” and Will Ferrel, among others.

The main driver will be the actor of comedy Ricky Gervaisfrom the series “The office”. Sofia Carson of “Descendants” will be in charge of interviewing and presenting to some attendees during the red carpet of the “Golden Globes”.