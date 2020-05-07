Michelle Pfeiffer and Naomi Watts, or how to look divine, whatever age you are

Whether with dress or pants suit, Michelle Pfeiffer and Naomi Watts have looked divine at the Gala G’day held in Beverly Hills. Age is just a number and they demonstrate that elegance helps you meet years with style.

We like how you have left the court bob Naomi Watts and this time it brings a lot of party-style ornate dress.





In Trendencias Naomi Watts triumphs with these two vestidazos so different in the International Film Festival of Marrakech

The color blue of the dress Naomi Watts it is a creation of Zimmermannwith lace, long sleeves with volume and neck up.





The style of Michele Pfeiffer it is radically different but also very flattering: a suit of broad and fluid in ivory color perfect to wear at night.





Caitriona Balfe, which also turned to the Gala G’day, has opted for the romance of a dress in satin-tone champagne cut vintage.





Pictures | Gtres