Miu Miu has created a video game to what Mario Bross for her perfume Twist, it stars Elle Fanning and we want the record

Little has been spoken of that it was cool, the retro arcade that launched Miu Miu in the past year for its fragrance Miu Miu Twist, a video game computer that consisted of a Elle Fanning who climbed on top of bottles of the perfume to reach the moon. Now what has become a saga and have released a second game.

Following with the aesthetic ochentera “to Be The First Woman on the Miun”, the name given to the first game designed by the Italian house, have now thrown one kind Pac Man or Mario Bross in which the always glamorous Elle should go forward and “eating” perfumes.

As you touch a bottle of perfume accumulate points and so on, until you reach the red carpet. And at the end, the game offers the possibility to share your score and challenge your friends.





This (wonderful) piece of entertainment for lovers of fashion and beauty is available free of charge on the internet on this page. And we have completely nullified. Not only by the fact that we have not stopped until we have achieved the record of the ofi, but because the walk up to the premiere of the movie, Elle Fanning and Miu Miu have all luxury of details. She runs for the dressing rooms and the scenarios where they filmed the promotional video of its campaign for the perfume, he passes through the streets of Los Angeles and just posing like a diva in front of a bunch of photographers.





If you were to try the first game, there’s still time. Miu Miu allows you to continue playing.

And if you have curiosity and want to know what you smell this fragrance, take a look at our review (64,90 per 50 ml. in The English Court).

Photos | Trendencias