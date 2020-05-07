MLB: Giancarlo Stanton gets on with Adriana Lima… and recorded it on video!

In 2014 he signed the contract the highest in the history of the sport… in that moment

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED

The first full nudity of Adriana Lima New evidence against the former Sevilla accused of a fatal accident Noise fart interrupted the Masters: other scandals of flatulence

Giancarlo Stantonplayer of the New York Yankees and one of the great stars of the MLB, has been recorded doing weights, using the body of the famous model Adriana Lima.

In 2017 Stanton was the star of a viral video of high sexual content with singer Lexy Panterra.

Stanton, who signed a contract 249,2 million dollars in 214 became the most expensive in the history of the sport, became a target of the tabloids for his relationship with the famous model Chase Carter.