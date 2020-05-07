Naomi Campbell and her productive quarantine

To on the eve of his birthday number 50 (may 22), the model and businesswoman british she continues her activities working within the fashion industry and the entretetenimiento from your home. These weeks of quarantine, Naomi Campbell he has devoted his attention to their social networks to visualize with greater emphasis his diverse talents.

Since we launched the confinement required, Naomi Campbell created on Youtube their own program of interviews ‘No Filter with Naomi’. Each week interviewing various personalities within the fashion industry, the film and the music as Cindy Crawford, Paris Hilton, Serena Williams and Anna Wintour.

With each one of his guests, talks about how their days of quarantine, projects, and stories together. Since its first publication, already amount to more than 10 interviews and each one of the videos has more than 100 thousand reproductions.

The model british also took advantage of the time inside of your home for to direct by itself a production of photos to give life to the cover of the magazine Essence. Thanks to her cell phone, she was able to immortalize various pictures that wears clothes made by designers such as Karl Lagerfeld and Stevie Frenchie.

She was in charge of managing your styling, makeup and hairstyle. In addition, expressed in Instagram your sadness when you recognize that a large group of people within the fashion industry have had to stop work because of the global crisis: “it Was a very special honor and a unusual experience for me to be able to design my own cover for the edition of the 50th anniversary of Essence from my phone. Although it was a sad reminder to me of all the people in the media, and the production that can not work due to the coronavirus, also brought me hope and encouragement to know that our people is strong.”







Collaboration with Vogue

Naomi was also part of the video tribute the fashion magazine Vogue published on may 4, due to the cancellation of the Met Gala due to the coronavirus. In the audiovisual space of 10 minutes, she tells how were each of their outfits during their appearances at the event in New York city from 1990 to 2019.

Without a doubt, the platforms audiovisual have been keys to Naomi during the isolation. In your account Instagram (with over 9 million followers) all the days you publish videos of how to exercise together with your personal trainer, what kitchen or what books you like to read in your free time.