Naomi Watts and Zendaya dazzle you with their style on the red carpet of the American Australian Association Awards

By
Ryan Holmes
-
0
11


Last night we celebrated the American Australian Association Awards, a dinner held in New York to raise funds for the wildfires that have ravaged Australia. So, we have seen an event that was attended by well known faces such as Naomi Watts who posed with Deborra-Lee Furnessor Zendaya that we saw absolutely ideal, as is customary.


Michelle Pfeiffer and Naomi Watts, or how to look divine, whatever age you are

Naomi Watts1

So, on the one hand we have to Naomi Watts opted for a total blacka simple monochromatic look formed by a monkey with shoulders in the air and straps, halter, combined with salons black velvet.


The armor in fuchsia Zendaya leaves no one indifferent in the Critics' Choice 2020

Zendaya 1

While, Zendaya opted for a style more suggestive. Specifically, with a design of Christopher Esber in dark brown, a dress is very asymmetric with puffed sleeves open, like the area of the abdomen where it stops to see her statuesque figure, and all of this with large side pockets. A bet difficult to defend, but the actress has made yours to perfection.

Pictures | Gtres

Topics

  • Red carpet
  • Fashion Famous
