Naomi Watts is declared one of the most elegant of the night with a sober and stylish dress black color with bright

Naomi Watts have a class sensational. Almost all the dresses she wears on the red carpet become very elegant to be worn by her and it is that personality is a very important ingredient to the hour of going well-dressed and conquer absolutely everything the world. Naomi Watts has chosen the color black, one of the eternal elect in the Golden Globes and on any red carpet.

But in photography, the color black is also not very grateful, not to be that is adorned with bright, as in the case of Naomi Watts.

Naomi Watts has worn a lovely dress of black color combined with sequins of bright color with a different density in the body of the dress and on the neckline. The design has a strapless spectacular that crosses under the neck and gives you a estilazo without equal. A dress signed by Armani with a back amazing, that ends in a loop with the fabric darker.

Pictures | Gtres