Netflix acquired the rights to the next film from Shailene Woodley and Felicity Jones

Netflix took over almost all the worldwide rights of “The Last Letter From Your Lover“, a romantic drama starring the Oscar nominated Felicity Jones and Shailene Woodley. As reported by the specialized site Variety, was not disclosed the financial details of the agreement. StudioCanal, which made the film, released in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, New Zealand and Australia.

Next to Jones and Woodley, Callum Turner, Nabhaan Rizwan, Joe Alwyn and Ncuti Gatwa have been selected to form part of the film that will bring to the screen a story of love. Blueprint Pictures, The Film Farm and Studiocanal are behind the film, which begins to shoot the film next Monday in Mallorca before moving to the United Kingdom.

The director of “Euphoria“, the acclaimed HBO production starring Zendaya, will be the director of the film, which will focus on a love story of double narrative set between London and the Riviera, based on the novel by best-selling Jojo Moyes. The book sold over three million copies worldwide and been translated into 33 languages.

The story follows Ellie (Jones), a young journalist from London who discovers a series of love letters in the files which tell the story of an adventure intensely romantic but crossed by stars in the sixties between Jennifer Stirling (Woodley), and Anthony O’hare (Turner). As Ellie comes into the story, becomes obsessed with discovering the identities of the lovers, and discover how to end your adventure.

Jones comes to adding praise for his starring role in “On the Basis of Sex” where he shared the scene with Armie Hammer, and Justin Theroux. For her part, Shailene Woodley starred in the last season of “Big Little Lies” and received highly positive reviews about the production that led next to Reese Whiterspoon, Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman and Meryl Streep.