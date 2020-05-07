New Girl returns tonight with the debut of Zooey Deschanel in the direction

This January 25, returns to the screen New Girl, Fox series which premieres his sixth season at 22.00 hours.

The project returns with the story of Jess (Zoey Deschanel) and his group of friends. In the new installment, the character will be in a complex trade-off, untangling her feelings for Nick (Jake Johnson).

But tonight, not only will reduce the return of the comedy. His first chapter, entitled House Hunt, will be the debut of Deschanel as a director.

In this new edition, Schmidt (Max Greenfield) and Cece (Hannah Simone), who were married in the season just past, begin the search of your house, while Winston (Lamorne Morris) tries to balance his new long-distance relationship with Aly (Nasim Pedrad). Next to them, returns to the cast Megan FOX (Transformers) interpreting Reagan, the sculptural pharmaceutical and partner Nick.

The series created by Elizabeth Meriwether and released in 2011, has attained numerous Emmy nominations and the Golden Globes, confirming already a seventh season. The comedy returns this evening at 22.00 hours by Fox.