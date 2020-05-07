Nicolas Cage will make his debut on television as Joe Exotic of “Tiger King” – News Last-minute Guatemala

Earth it is the first material of Ed O’brien, or EOB, guitarist of Radiohead. The good Ed is the latest member of the English group at get your own material: Thom Yorke and drummer Phil Selway already have three discs each, and the brothers Greenwood have been a number of soundtracks for movies.

O’brien is a fundamental pillar in Radiohead, to provide you with all source atmospheric, mysterious and sonically to the band. The guttural sounds that come out of the head of Ed are the sea, where sail the songs of the group. Sometimes it adds a line, are simple sounds, waves or vibrations that elevate the listening experience of the song to another dimension. O’brien is also the second voice of Radiohead, and where most of what I remember is in Paranoid Android with the “Rain down, rain down…”

In December 2019, O’brien premiered two songs. The first is Santa Teresa, in which they will be able to appreciate your talent, sonic, and the second, Brazil. Earth it was published in the April 20, and as can be seen in full on Spotify. Have compositions very eclectic, from electronic beats, passing by folk, up passages, atmospheric.

To record EarthO’brien called musicians and producers such as Alan Moulder and Flood, who have in their corpus the first few albums of Nine Inch Nails; the drummer jazz Omar Hakim; the guitarist of Portishead, Adrian Utley; Glen Kotche of the band Wilco, as well as the singer folk Laura Marling and the bass of his companion of Radiohead, Colin Greenwood.

Earth it starts with Shangri-Laa song, rock about an idyllic place. Brazil it is a theme eclectic with a passage of guitar that leads us to a festive atmosphere. Deep Days love by your cadence and your letter romantic. Long Time Coming it is folk with a fast tempo and with lyrics that allude to the long wait loving.

Mass it is another way of guitar accompanied by electrical pathways in saturated and choirs, ethereal. Banksters it is a game of words between bankers and gangsters. It is about usury and excessive ambition of these characters, who are the culprits of the global economic crises. It is the most political of O’brien.

Sail On follows the line of atmospheric and deep, with lyrics that seem to be a mantra for the launch of the body to another dimension, never to return, and without experiencing any guilt. Olympik it has a fast-paced two parts: the first one sung and the other with a reload sound, which takes us on a journey irresistible. Next to Brazil, are the two songs that surpass the barrier of eight minutes.

Cloak of the Nightin a duo with the singer Laura Marling, reminded me a lot of IfPink Floyd, in the Atom Heart Mother. It is an arpeggio simple with letters tender.

Earth it is a developer diary of Ed, and if you’re fan Radiohead you can identify the stage in which it was written, every song. But that does not mean that they are issues that have not reached the final list of the band. We believe that these songs were composed secretly or behind the door of the hustle and success of the group is English. Earth it is intimate, secretive and exciting, but above all a listening experience.