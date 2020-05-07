Of Chace Crawford and Taylor Momsen Penn Badgley and Blake Lively: the love stories that emerged in the ‘Gossip Girl’ – News series

Despite of the Queen, the Gossip, the romance won behind the cameras.

Now that it has been confirmed that Gossip Girl is going to have a ‘spin off’, the time comes to look back and remember how things were in 2007, the year in which he premiered a series of the Queen Gossip. By that time, the majority of the cast members were young people who were around twenty, and had gotten his first role of success in the acting world.

A shoot full of teenagers who spent long days together, it is normal that the occurrence of more than one partner between them and that was exactly what happened. Gossip Girl gave rise to several relationships, and although none of them continues today, there is more to review them. Here you have the couples that emerged from the recordings of the drama of The CW.

ET Online

Jessica Szohr and Ed Westwick

Jessica Szohr played Vanessa, the girlfriend of Dan Humphrey, and the student alternative of ts. Jude, while Ed Westwick was the unforgettable Chuck Bass. In fiction did not fit in too, although they had their ups and their downs, but off-screen came the love.

Both of them began to relate as friends and, after a year of getting to know and being both single, they decided to begin a loving relationship. “It’s a bit weird when suddenly you feel something for someone whom would you call to talk about another boyfriend. But there was not much to think or talk. It just came out. We had fun and we said, ‘Well, let’s see where it takes us,” said Szohr in an interview with Teen Vogue, “It’s amazing, smart, has talent and is adorable. We laugh to each other”.

Both were together for two years, between 2008 and 2010, but there was more. Evil tongues claim that the relationship is ended by a question of infidelity, but that’s already not entered.

CW

Blake Lively and Penn Badgley

The of Blake Lively and Penn Badgley was probably supposed to be the couple’s most desired by fans of Gossip Girl. In fiction, Serena and Dan had chemistry, more than evident, possibly because out-of-plane were also approaching positions. The relationship began in 2007 on the set of the fiction, and dragged on for three years, until 2010.

Although the break came to them, in full series, both showed their professionalism, and the plot was not affected. In fact, the producer Joshua Safran acknowledged in an interview with Vanity Fair that was not aware of that since they were not together: “I found out at the end of season 2 of Blake and Penn had been broken for months. Kept the break in secret for the team, […] I don’t even know how they did it”.

Even so, Badgley stated in the program Watch What Happens Live the worst and the best kiss that he gave in the series was with Lively: “I would say that Blake [fue la que daba los mejores besos] because we had a relationship at that time. How about the worst? Probably Blake when we parted”.

CW

Sebastian Stan and Leighton Meester

Blair Waldorf and Carter Baizen were joking in the first seasons and, inevitably, one thing led to another. Leighton Meester and Sebastian Stan, the actors that interpret it, they were together for several years, but were not able to maintain the relationship.

In an interview with Seventeen, Meester admitted that the break up was a hard stage: “I’ve only had one experience where everything was very difficult, I was very sad when it ended. But that’s what taught me a lot about myself, love and life.”

CW

Rumor: Chace Crawford, and Taylor Momsen

The couple formed by Chace Crawford, and Taylor Momsen was not so official and, in reality, there are those who ensures that they are only rumors. There what there was, it barely lasted a few months, but there are photos which prove that, at least, they went out together through the streets of New York. Calls attention, above all, because between both there is a big age difference. When they began to leave, she was 15 years old and he 23. In any case, it was not anything serious.