Of the teenager who climbed on the fashion Britney Spears to the mother of a fighter “This is Us”: the curious route of Mandy Moore

Fan of Bette Midler and Madonna, the then-teen had blond hair and silvery-dreamed of success. In those times they would take the train to success by Christina Aguilera and “Genie in the bottle”, Jessica Simpson with “Irresistible” and the girl born in 1986 in New Hampshire, Mandy Moore, who sang his hits “Candy” and “I wanna be with you”. It was this teenager, with his soprano voice, and its only 15 years old, that was born to him he showed the world his talent for music. That voice is the perfect led years later to interpret the voice of Rapunzel in “Tangled” and singing all their songs.