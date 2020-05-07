Óscar 2020: Awkwafina reflects on the absence of The Farewell

One of the great slights in the Oscar-2020 is the absolute absence of the critically acclaimed independent film The Farewell. Despite being one of the guests asked of this circuit awards, the film directed by Lulu Wang and starring Awkwafina not received a single nomination for the awards most important to Hollywood.

During the panel for her next series Awkwafina is Nora From Queens in the framework of the TCA Winter Press Tour 2020, the actress and comedian was questioned by the press about the members ‘ reaction to the production of The Farewell [vía]after having been ignored in the nominations last Monday.

“We had a couple of exchanges by text message, but it was all about how grateful we are all for the time that has lasted to this success. The Farewell premiered last January at Sundance and really didn’t know where it would lead us. See all of the attention it received, it feels like a victory,” he said Awkwafina.

The film had earned multiple nominations at the award ceremonies most important of the season: Golden Globes, BAFTA, Critics ‘Choice Awards or Independent Spirit Awards. The own Awkwafina had made history by becoming the first woman of asian descent to win the award as Best leading actress in a film comedy or musical within the 77 edition of the Golden Globes.

On its absence in the category of Best actress, Awkwafina acknowledged that there were many extraordinary performances this year, so that would not change the selection of the members of the Academy. However, went against the absence of women in the Best director category.

“There were many incredible performances this year. I think [las nominaciones] were granted of the manner in which they should have been. That does not mean that we can ignore the fact that there were some incredible movies that were directed by women, including mine, The Farewell“, he added.

Inspired by a “lie real”, The Farewell we presented the story of Billi (Awkwafina), a young woman of chinese descent who has spent most of his life in the united States. Your personal values will come into conflict with an old tradition of the asian country when she discovers that her family has decided to hide to his grandmother, Nai Nai (Shuzhen Zhao), his diagnosis with terminal cancer. The family improvised a wedding as a pretext for being able to see the matriarch of the family one last time.

“My emotional reaction to all this is that I am really grateful for this trip. We didn’t know if The Farewell would have a house. We didn’t know if someone would buy The Farewell, that would be on the screens. To express how far we have come, there is still a lot more. It is the journey. That’s why, personally, I think that there is always more work to be done. Of course, I have had a journey quite exciting with this series and with the movies I have seen this year, the representation there was in those movies and that is what I know. In terms of any other thing, I can not be more grateful to do what I love to do and to be recognized, even a little bit by that, is enough. It’s great,” he concluded.

Awkwafina is Nora From Queens due out next January 22nd on Comedy Central in the united States. The series was already renewed for a second season.