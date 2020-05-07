Please, take this seriously

The feeling of the Russian tennis Maria Sharapova is joined to all the retinue of the ambassadors of the brand Porsche in a message on Coronavirus to thousands of customers around the world. Angelique Kerber and Julia Goerges , both ambassadors of the brand of the automobile manufacturer, also joined Sharapova to convey the powerful message.

Collectively, we all made a call to their fans to stay at home and they were safe. In addition to the tennis stars, the video also had messages of the star of Formula One, Mark Webber, the pilot Norwegian skiing Aksel Lund Svindal and the famous actor on Grey’s Anatomy, Patrick Dempsey.

What did Maria Sharapova? Sharapova had some kind words for all who are dealing with the deadly effects of the virus: “Hello everyone.

I recognize that this is a time incredibly challenging for all of us, all over the world. But if there was ever a moment to make a collective impact, is now. Please, stay at home, especially if you have the ability to do so.

Take it seriously and listen to the authorities” Meanwhile, Angelique Kerber also issued an additional message, urging all to stay in shape if you can: “I hope that we can soon return to the pitch so it is best that you stay in shape.

I know that it is a difficult time for all of us, so keep in touch with friends and family through the use of new technologies. And if you can, do exercise at home” Julia Goerges magnified the gravity of the situation at the time, which urged us to understand our responsibility to: “I know that this is a difficult situation, but we can use this time to do positive things that we can not do in our lives accelerated.

Read a book, learn a skill, and just be the one for the other. ” Honestly, we should all be listening to our favourite athletes. The best way to flatten the curve at this time is to stay in our homes. The tennis only resume when the disease is completely out of our immediate view.