Pre-WWE NXT 29th April 2020

The USA Network issued this evening, the weekly program number 32 of NXT on tv, event was recorded at Full Sail Universiry of Winter Park, Florida. Our editor-Nicolas Lafferriere will bring all of the information in vivo through the report weekly. In this news we will provide information on the matches, segments announced and times of the show.

This week, Charlotte Flair will face Mia Yim. The champion mentioned two weeks ago, several fighters of the yellow mark, but noted that it wanted to face Mia Yim in particular because in the past “helped her to be a star”. It is likely that Io Shirai, the challenger for the title, also let them see this night.

Billboard WWE NXT April 29, 2020

North American championship NXT

Keith Lee (c) vs. Damian Priest

Charlotte Flair vs. Mia Yim

Schedules WWE NXT April 29, 2020

6:00pm: Guatemala city (Guatemala), Managua (Nicaragua), San José (Costa Rica), San Salvador (El Salvador), Tegucigalpa (Honduras)

7:00pm: Mexico DF (Mexico), Bogota (Colombia), Lima (Peru), Panama, Quito (Ecuador)

8.00 pm: New York (United States), Caracas (Venezuela), La Paz (Bolivia), Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Santiago (Chile), Asunción (Paraguay)

10:00pm: Buenos Aires (Argentina), Montevideo (Uruguay)

01:00 (early morning of 30 April): Canary Islands (Spain)

Canary Islands (Spain) 02:00 (early morning of 30 April): Spain

How to watch WWE NXT April 29, 2020

WWE NXT can be seen online via WWE Network. The platform offers a free service for the first month.

