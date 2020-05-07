Pregnancies in times of coronavirus: what famous through the pandemic as well? Oh look!

From Katy Perry, passing by Read Miichele and Gigi Hadid, at least five famous have been confirmed to be expecting a baby. Here we tell you who they are the rest of mothers-to-be.

The pandemic of coronavirus has left numbers devastating in countries such as the united States, Italy and Spain. Even so, there are other data which in this case serve to show that not everything is dark. What is referenced? The pregnancies of the celebrities.

The most recent news of pregnancy it was the one that relates to the american model with her boyfriend, Zayn Malik.

The couple was estranged for a couple of months, but now, after the birthday of Gigi, came the confirmation of that is expecting your first child. It all a surprise!

For its part, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, another one of the couples favorite of Hollywood, also gave the news happiest of their lives. In this case, the singer made the announcement in a way a particular: with a music video.

In the same way, the actress famous for her participation in Glee, Lea Michele, also confirmed to be pregnant her husband Zandy Reich, and as well as the two celebrities above, this is your first son (or daughter).

The rest of the list up: Katherine Schwarzenegger (wife of Chris Pratt) and Leighton Meester (expects her second child next to Adam Brody). On the other hand, there have been rumors that Sophie Turner would be also “pregnant”. However, until the moment has not been confirmed.