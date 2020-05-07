Puma and Adriana Lima present the new training shoes

The Zone XT

The model Adriana Lima, global ambassador of Puma Performance and main face of this campaign.

(17-1-2020). Puma has just presented its new training shoes for women Zone XT of the hand of the model Adriana Lima. The footwear is recommended for any type of workout, especially for exercises HIIT.

The trademark sport Puma has introduced its latest training shoes for women Zone XT and it does the hand of the model Adriana Lima, global ambassador of Puma Performance and main face of this campaign, in which she appears, showing some of the movements star of their high-intensity workouts.

The design of the new Puma Zone XT is inspired by this key moment in which the heart rate increases, causing the body to burn more fat, promoting also the resistance and improving the body’s metabolism.

Among the main properties of these new training shoes are maximum cushioning, extra support and better grip. All this becomes on the companions that are perfect for any type of workout, especially for exercises HIIT.

Features & benefits

The new running shoes Puma present a number of benefits:

Cushioning: foam Hybrid Foam that combines two of the most innovative technologies of Puma: the foam Ignite Foam and pearls NRGY, thus providing a cushioning immediate and a better energy return.

Grip: the rubber outsole provides traction and durability optimal for all types of workouts.

Support: designed to have the maximum support during the entire workout.

Design: your design inspired by the waves of heart rate reflects the effort necessary to continue to improve.





