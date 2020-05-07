Quarter Rock Press – Happy birthday Zooey Deschanel!

Today we celebrate the birthday 38 of the successful actress and singer of She & Him
Zooey Deschanel is the daughter of director Caleb Deschanel and actress Mary Jo Deschanel, Zooey was born on January 17, 1980, in Los Angeles, California and is the younger sister of actress Emily Deschanel, best known for her role on the series Bones.
Although it is most known for her role as actress in ‘(500) Days Of Summer’ and the series where is starring ‘New Girl’, today we celebrate the 37th birthday of the also singer Zooey Deschanel, a member of She & Him.
In the year 2006 was associated with Matt Ward (aka M. Ward) to form the duo, where she is the voice, plays the piano and the ukulele.
She & Him has six studio albums which include two christmas albums, one of them being the recent ‘Christmas Party’, as well as highlighted issues that have led to increase your fans, those who before were only in the movies
let us celebrate 38 years of Zooey Deschanel, vocalist of She & Him!
