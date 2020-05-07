Reading aloud in times of quarantine

Image Avanc Reading

In this time of quarantine, some pass the time reading or picking up a book left somewhere. T as ore that here you can find some readings in a loud voice that may interest you.

Reading in Pasquilla and Sumapaz

From the 30th of march, Monday to Saturday at 8:00 a.m. the inhabitants of the village of Pasquillita listen to readings, music and teachings on the speakers that were used to make announcements community. Meanwhile, the peasants in Sumapaz at 5:00 p. m. receive in your WhatsApp a audio with a reading to gather the family to listen to it.

This initiative is called Voices of the family and was born as an offer to users of the libraries public school of Sumapaz and Pasquilla of BibloRed, who don’t have access so easily to the literary Cafés by Youtube or the artistic workshops and writing for video call that has been made available to the strategy #BibloRedEnMiCasa.

By the speaker, in Pasquilla or directly by Whatsapp in Sumapaz, the users who frequent the two rural libraries receive daily readings, recommendations, literary, challenges to distract, riddles, and more. In addition, older adults enjoy calls every day and is as well as the voice that he read and talked in the library, now question, supports, and accompanies you in the distance.

But these calls are not only to accompany but also to learn. The students of the area who do not have technological equipment asking for telephone counseling to do their homework. They sent images or even make dictation so that their educational process will continue to receive the support that was given in the library.

The story of the afternoon: Silvia Valencia of “The stories in globe”

Who better than to spend the evenings as a family, listening to stories, laughing together and letting the imagination fly. The Fundación Rafael Pombo brings to Silvia Valencia in space The story of the afternoon, where we tell several stories suitable for the whole family with his unique style of narration and accompanying us in a unique space. Connect on the networks of the Foundation Rafael Pombo to be part of this wonderful space created, for the whole family.

Likewise, some artists worldwide unite for the cause of reading a book aloud, this time with the purpose of collecting funds. Here are some initiatives of reading aloud.

Andy Serkis reads The Hobbit non-stop to raise money for the NHS

Andy Serkis will provide a continuous reading and in vivo of The Hobbit, which lasts about 12 hours, in aid of the charity. The actor, best known as Gollum in the films of the lord of The rings and the Hobbit, read the whole book from beginning to end, without interruptions.

The money raised from the presentation will be divided in equal parts between NHS Charities Together, and Best Beginnings.

“Save With Stories” Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams

Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams, launched the account of Instagram “Save With Stories” shortly after the start of isolation for coronavirus in the united States. With this initiative, the actresses have been dedicated to bringing literature to minors and to raise funds for the organizations Save the Children and No Kid Hungry, through donations requested to the users of the network.

‘Harry Potter and The sorcerer’s stone’

Different celebrities british and americans as Dakota Fanning, Daniel Radcliffe and David Beckham give life to the “Harry Potter” in a read online and free to read in front of the camera chapters of the first book of the successful series of the apprentice magician, “Harry Potter and the philosopher’s stone”. Can be seen on the site “Harry Potter’s in the house”, that JK Rowling launched during the pandemic of Covid-19, and listen on Spotify.

