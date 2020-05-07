Report WWE Smackdown 5/1 – Otis vs Ziggler in the stellar

Daniel Bryan comes out and talks about the Money In The Bank, but it is sad. Bryan was expected to compete against Drew Gulak, but it is not happening because King Corbin. Corbin came out to the ramp and showed pictures of Corbin defeating Gulak with the help of Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura last week.





Bryan reminded Corbin that he won Money In The Bank before, but it failed when I charged it. Corbin said that it is stronger than before and promised to win at Money in The Bank.

King Corbin vs. Daniel Bryan ends in DQ when Corbin grabbed a ladder and threw it to Bryan. Corbin was furious and brought a ladder into the ring. Bryan fought back and applied the lock Lebell on the ladder until Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro came out on the attack. Corbin then threw Bryan to the top of the stage and threw it at a group of stairs.

ASIDE: Roman Reigns decides to not fight, and leave you to mention is the TV. Now Sami Zayn does the same and it seems that officially removed the juntilla with Cesaro and Nakamura.

Brawn Strowman comes out and talks about Wyatt but, The Firefly Funhouse interrupted. Bray Wyatt has a special story to read called The Black Sheep. To Wyatt didn’t like the sad ending, but you can change it. He continued with the story and said that the pastor leads the black sheep to the slaughter, but Strowman interrupted and challenged Wyatt to come to the ring. Wyatt was dismissed.

Sheamus defeated Leon Ruff

After the fight, Sheamus asked Michael Cole Jeff Hardy.

Jeff Hardy Chapter 4 – The return. The included video covered the knee injury Hardy in 2019 and their next return.

Qualifying Money In The Bank: Carmella defeated Mandy Rose. The end came when Deville turned to Rose and Carmella caught Rose with a super kick.

After the meeting, Deville viciously attacked Rose. Deville hit him with a knee in the head, which sent Rose to the steps of steel.

In the room of the coach, this was revised to Mandy Rose. Otis comes to the Rose to make sure that it is okay. Otis went and met up with Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler wanted to know how I was Rose, but Otis just stared at him.

The Forgotten Sons (with Jaxon Ryker) defeated The New Day in a combat, not holder. The Miz and John Morrison were in the table of comments.

Michael Cole and Corey Graves announced that the fights of ladder Money In The Bank men and women will be held SIMULTANEOUSLY this year. Both briefcases will be hung together on the headquarters of WWE.

In the back, Kayla Braxton interviewed Tamina. Bayley and Banks attacked Tamina until Lacey Evans ran to save her.

Dolph Ziggler spoke with Sonya Deville. Ziggler vowed to win today and guaranteed to win MITB again.





In the star, to sort the Money In The Bank: Otis defeated Dolph Ziggler when Ziggler was prepared for the super kick, but Otis caught Ziggler and tossed it to the other side of the ring. Otis then hit the track for the victory and enter the Money In The Bank.

Next week: Daniel Bryan, Drew Gulak, and a partner mysterious face Corbin, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura. The champion universal Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt come face-to-face in the ring.

Lacey Evans and Tamina face Bayley and Sasha Banks. In addition, Jeff Hardy returns to SmackDown.