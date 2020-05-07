Ric Flair called Charlotte as the ‘Randy Orton feminine’

By Francisco Alvarez – PUBLISHED on 07/04/2020 AT 21:09

Recently, Ric Flair was interviewed by Alex McCarthy, of TalkSPORT, where elogiió to Randy Orton as the best fighter of WWE and stated that his daughter, Charlotte Flair, is the female version of Orton.

“Well, you know, people are going to say that I am not partial, but Charlotte is the female version of Randy Orton. Is younger, takes less time in the company, but has achieved all that has been proposed. Looks very well in all their matches, since that puts the power intantar do something to please the fans to refuse to do so. From my perspective, I see it as the best every time they climb in to a ring, just to compare their skills with any other fighter. In terms of Wrestlemania 36I know that I was excited and expected too much the battle against Rhea Ripley. After his victory, I said that do not think that it is taking a step backwards. He saw it as an opportunity to fight against other opponents with different abilities to which you have already faced,” said Flair.

Charlotte has almost caught up to Orton in terms of Championships in WWE. Orton is a 13-time world Champion and heavy weight Champion world of WWE, while Charlotte won their twelfth championship femenindo, adding NXT, Divas or both major brands, after that at WrestleMania 36 crew defeated Rhea Ripley. Flair, we also dedicated a few words to his ex-partner of “Evolution”.

“Nobody is better than Randy Orton, except for me,” said Flair. “I think that, at this time, is doing the best job you’ve ever donelike Edge. Randy has done and achieved so much in the company for a long time. There are many people who do not realize this. Your level of skill at this time and your health are excellent. Is at the peak of his career, which, in my opinion, what makes “the wrestler number one”. The thing with Randy is that it is so good that I think it’s just because he has been there for so long, you think, “God, can it improve more?” And just continues to improve. I hope you remove it soon so I can get my third ring of the Hall of Fame, but is a great talent, very, very good and an important part of WWE “.

