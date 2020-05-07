Rosario Dawson will be Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian 2

Good news for fans of “Clone Wars”. The apprentice of Anakin, Ahsoka Tano, will be present in the second season The Mandalorian in Disney Plus. Will be played by Rosario Dawson.

The series starring Pedro Pascal already confirmed the production of its second season, although the shooting is being slowed by the crisis of the Coronavirus. However, it is still expected that the second part of this story Star Wars this is available in the fall, that is to say, in September or at the latest in October.

The series is produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist is co-producer executive. The directors in season 1 included Filoni, Taika Waititi, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa and Deborah Chow, who also were elected to lead the series Obi-Wan.

Rosario Dawson is known for films like “Rent”, “Eagle Eye”, “Clerks 2” and the series “Briarpatch”.