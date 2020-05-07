Salma Hayek, Elle Fanning and Javier Bardem are the stars perfect for this movie

With the Berlinale, officially kicked off the season of the most important festivals of cinema. The Roads Not Taken it is one of the movies with best red carpet thanks to the presence of the all-star cast: Salma Hayek, Elle Fanning and Javier Bardem. The actors presented this film directed by Sally Potter with these names in the credits we don’t need more reasons to see it.

Berlin received the only dose of super celebrities available at the festival. To the delight of the paparazzi, and also of us, posed together on the carpet. Salma wore Gucci and Elle took Giorgio Armani.

In The Roads Not Taken, Bardem plays Leo, a writer with Alzheimer’s disease who is cared for by his daughter Molly (Elle Fanning)while he revives versions phantom of his past, even with Dolores, his first wife, who plays Salma Hayek. Due to this dementia, Leo spends more time in the alternative versions of life that in reality.

Leo and Molly live in Brooklyn, New York, but a part of the film happens in Mexico. Leo is a mexican writer who fell in love deeply in Pain, but had to leave to pursue a career as a novelist. Due to the nationality which interprets, Javier Bardem said that Salma has helped you to practice the accent of mexican Spanish that I needed in the movie. “Salma helped to laugh at me too much”, he admitted in the press conference at the Berlinale.

The Roads Not Taken it is a heart-rending story of a man who tries to cling to the few memories you have left; the last pieces of your life. It is the journey that many families suffer when dealing with this type of dementia.

As for the role of Elle Fanning, will be taking his father to therapies, doctors, other medical appointments and needs of everyday life. It may seem like something mundane, but it is the work that many mothers, daughters, and wives are called, and expected, to perform to help the sick in the family.

The Roads Not Taken will arrive to Mexico in mid-April 2020.