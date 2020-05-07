Scarlett Johansson revealed that she had several different outfits to the Black Widow into your home

Some of the actors that Marvel have already said, before bringing the pieces of the set for the house. The wife of Chris Hemsworth, for instance, have complained about the amount of the hammer of Thor, that is how the actor took him to the house.

Now it was the turn of actress Scarlett Johansson have to confess that it is also collecting items for the Black Widow. I mean, more than just an item: the uniform. Take a look at what the actress said in an interview with the Entertainment Weeklyvia The Black Widow, Brazil:

“I’ve got three or four of my outfits to the Black Widow. I will keep saved for the Rose, but I would like to make the experiment. There are a lot of people that I would like to use that thing.”

The actress may have their wish fulfilled soon, since the rumors suggest that the Florence Pugh, who played in the Yelena Belova in the movie land of the goals, you can end up taking up the mantle of Black Widow.

How are your expectations for the film? There is a theory about a Coach that has been gaining in strength, the theory that says that the character is nothing more and nothing less than the very Natasha Romanoff, or a clone of her. With this in mind, the Eternartes you have created an illustration showing the goals as a Coach. Check it out below:

It is on the outside of such a theory? We will explain to you. It all came about through an article in the THR, which claims that the major plot twist of the film is the revelation of who the head Coach is an amazing set for the spy. The theory is based on two reasons: the two have the same height, and that would be that the explanation of the Coach is to have skills with both the bow and the arrow the Eagle and the shield of the Captain, because Natasha would come to know the movements of the hero.

The theory is also based on the fact that in the Comics, after the death of the Widow, in the The Empire Top Secretthe story of the character, it ended up involving a plot to clone, that is, it would be a unique addition to the film.

And you, what do you think of this theory? Crazy, or failed to make any sense. Leave it in the comments, and keep watching the The legacy of comic books for more news!

YOU SHOULD ALSO READ!

The Black Widow it will be the first film from Marvel Studios will be in 2020, as well as the first one of the Phase 4 of the MCU. This is a movie that made it even more special, as the fans wait for a movie to land in the starring by Scarlett Johansson, since its entry in 2010.

In spite of the death of Natasha in the Upcoming Deadlineall this indicates that the film will fall in between Captain America: Civil War and The Avengers: Infinite War– a period where the character was fleeting, thanks to the Arrangement of the Sokovia.

The film is going to be a wonderful event, and to take advantage of the opportunity to tell you more about the history of Natasha, and of their origins in the Red room, prior to even joining the SHIELD. Is expected to be a final confrontation, but the characters themselves will be in attendance!

In addition to the presence of major General Ross and a cameo from Tony Stark, we’ll be introducing new characters to love, of a Sort, as Yelena Belova, and is the Guardian of the Red. The bad guy will be the Coach, but it’s still a mystery who is playing.

One of the places where the movie had a scene that was in Budapest! However, there should be a time where we will know what happened to the Bird while In there. But with all of the information and the latest news about the movie, you are going to check it out right here on the The legacy of comic books!

Read on for the synopsis of the film: “Natasha Romanoff faces the darker parts of her passing, whenever there is a dangerous conspiracy linked to its history. Haunted by a force that’s not going to stop until we take her In to deal with her history as a spy, and the relations are broken up, that she had left behind before he became an Avenger”.

The Black Widow it will be directed by Cate Shortland (Lore), with a script by Eric Pearson (“Thor: Ragnarok). The cast of your account, of course, with Scarlett johansson as the Black Widow, and David Harbour, as Alexei Shostakov, also known as the Guardian, Red, Rachael Weisz as the Iron Lady, Florence Pugh as Yelena, O. T. Fagbenle as for Manson, and a lot of others. The date of the premiere in brazilian cinemas is scheduled for April 30, 2020, in the IMAX 3DIn 3D and also in 2D.

Read EVERYTHING ABOUT the Black Widow!