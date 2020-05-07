Scarlett Johansson talks about being a single mom: “You don’t know what you’re doing” – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Scarlett Johansson (Picture: Getty Images)

Scarlett Johansson has opened up about the loneliness of being a single mother and her five year old daughter, Rose. The actress, who shares Rose’s ex-husband, French journalist Romain Dauriac, has said in an interview with the USA Today it lives in the constant feelings of doubt in relation to it.

“I’ve felt in the past that there is the loneliness of being a single mother. Of course, there are a lot of different things at the same time, but there may be a loneliness and a constant feeling of doubt that you don’t know what the hell you’re doing, and you don’t have anyone else to share it,” said the actress.

Scarlett, who is engaged to Colin Jost’s Saturday Night Liveyet he said, “You spend a lot of time alone with a child, unless accompanied by another adult, it is difficult for a long period of time,” she said. “Maybe you have a question about your life, ‘How did I got here?'” It is not all the time … but those moments do appear, and they show up at odd moments”.

The actress also talked about her anxiety and the stress of the divorce, saying, “if you have to have a separation of any kind, be it friendly or not, you are questioning many of the choices that you have made. ‘What now?’ And I had this new identity as a single mother, then what is it?” How does it work? Even the logistics and the pace felt. ‘How is it?’ Not knowing what the future holds in store. These are all the things that trigger my anxiety.”

Luckily, Scarlett’s will be credited to your daughter to encourage her to go for the difficult problems. “When I look back on it, I am filled with hope and positivity. It’s nice to sink in a little bit. And then you’ve got to get up,” she said.

