Scott Disick enters rehab, but give up the treatment

Scott Disick decided to join in a drug rehabilitation center in Colorado, a few days ago about a possible substance abuse problem, but his decision didn’t last too long, as the former of Kourtney Kardashian and father of their three children, he decided to leave his position before the end of the treatment.

A lawyer, Disick said, the real reason for his stay and after his departure, in spite of what the press has said that he had been in the drug and received an ultimátum to Kourtney’s and so it would have to come in to a clinic in the united states.

“In an effort to deal with the pain that he suffers in silence for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father, and three months later, He made the decision to seek help,” said the representative, ruling that his hospitalization was related to drugs or drinking, as has been speculated.

In a statement, the attorney explained that Disick left a rehab, without having finished his treatment, because his images on the spot was leaked on the Internet, “He is planning to sue the centre because of a violation of their rights, and it is for this reason that he left all of a sudden.”, ensure your legal representative.

It is known that shortly after his arrival in the usa, where he was to spend a couple of weeks to deal with the grief over the death of his parents, in the other patient, or visitor becomes aware of his presence, and he took a picture of him without permission.

“As a result of a breach of the privacy of Scott’s charge, and he felt helpless, and I immediately wanted to go back to the house, ( … ), We are alarmed at this invasion and the utmost of privacy, and we intend to take legal action immediately at hand.”

The mother of the mother of 36 years, Bonnie Disick, has died after a long illness in October of 2013, and his father, Jeff, died a mere three months later.

Kourtney Kardashian has said because you deleted Instagram of the child

Kourtney Kardashian talks about leaving the reality show for the family

Kourtney Kardashian has found the balance that I needed

The longing of the parents

Scott Disick is still very difficult to talk about the death of his parents after seven years of its start.

In talking with Kim Kardashian during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, he said: “Losing my parents is not an easy subject for me to talk about, so I put it in a place that is very vulnerable, in order to remember them and think about them,” he said.

He thought: “I don’t Think that when my parents passed away, it was very difficult to talk about this and that, you know, as much as I was scared to have a look at some of these old pictures, because I thought that it would bring about memories of sad, ( … ), the truth of it is that it brought so many memories, amazing, and just so many things that I had forgotten about… it’s definitely not easy, and the fact that I don’t have to have my parents here. And I miss a lot of them, but I find that the more I talk about my parents, my children, to feel connected to them, and they’ll remember it.”, he concluded emotionally.