Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova will be a tournament virtual for help by the Covid19

The american Serena Williams, Russian Maria Sharapova, japan’s Naomi Osaka, and compatriot Kei Nishikori will participate in the tennis tournament virtual “Stay at Home Slam”, as announced this Wednesday, in support of those affected by the pandemic coronavirus.

The tournament will be held Sunday and will feature the best tennis players in the team with celebrities who play Mario Tennis Aces for Nintendo Switch. The virtual event will be transmitted to a live audience.

It is another attempt to keep tennis in the public eye in a time that the pandemic of the COVID-19 has suspended its activity until at least the 13th of July. Williams will play with the supermodel Gigi Hadid, while Osaka will be associated with the model and television personality Hailey Bieber, Sharapova with the model Karlie Kloss and Nishikori will join the DJ and producer Steve Aoki.

While the Wimbledon finalist 2018, the south african Kevin Anderson, you will have a companion piece to the quarterback of the Titans of Tennessee, Ryan Tannehill. The competitors will play everyone from their homes by an award of $ 25,000 that each of them will donate to the charity of their choice and the winning team will receive a million dollars extra that you will also need to be donated.

Viewers will be able to see the avatars playing along with live feeds of the athletes in their homes. The analyst of tennis John McEnroe, and the personality of YouTube Justine Ezarik will provide comments.

The event will be streamed on Facebook Gaming, and the page of Facebook IMG Tennis. This will be the second tournament video game with professional ATP and WTA in a week. The Open of Madrid, a classic of the european circuit of clay spring, due to start on Monday was cancelled and the promoters created the version of the game, which is currently in progress and ends this Thursday.

Since the beginning of the coronavirus, the players have been on all the social networks, publish many challenges and feats of athletic skill with the hashtag #tennisathome. At the same time, the traditional gym is coming back slowly, in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate.

The Academy of Tennis Based in Hohr-Grenzhausen is organizing an exhibition of eight players from Friday. The matches of the Tennis Point Exhibition Series to be played indoors, with only three other people in the field: the chair umpire and two players.

It will be broadcast live on Tennis Channel. When they are not on the court, players must wear masks. While both the tennis professional and the rest of the sports looking to find the formula that will allow them to return as soon as possible to the real racing.