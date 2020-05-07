Serena Williams will host a tournament virtual Mario Tennis via Facebook

Like the rest of the sports, the tennis has suffered a long pause in their activity due to the coronavirus, and although for now there are not many certainties regarding when you may resume the tournaments, this weekend the fans of this discipline and the video games can enjoy thanks to a particular meeting.

From The Verge feature that during the next few days we will be holding a virtual event called Stay at Home Slam where figures such as Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Maria Sharapova, Naomi Osaka compete in matches of Mario Tennis Aces against some celebrities.

The competition will be broadcast through Facebook Gaming and in addition to seeing the characters that will be used by the participants who continue to the meeting will be able to see live broadcasts from the homes of the competitors that will probably will cry out to their consoles Switch to stay with the triumph.

Each figure’s tennis will compete in a celebrity and the encounters will be like this:

Serena Williams and Gigi Hadid

Naomi Osaka and Hailey Bieber

Venus Williams and Deandre Hopkins

Maria Sharapova and Karlie Kloss

Kei Nishikori and Steve Aoki

Madison Keys and Seal

Taylor Fritz and Addison Rae

Kevin Anderson and Ryan Tannehill

In addition to entertaining the fans of the so-called “white sport”, the tournament aims to raise funds since all the participants have donated $25-thousand dollars to a charity of your choice and the winner will have the opportunity to contribute $1 million additional to that cause.

Of course, this is not the first time that professional sports jeugan titles linked to your discipline in live broadcasts during the pandemic. After all, during the last few days we have seen several players tried to succeed in titles as FIFA and NBA 2K.

However, what’s unique about this event is that here those involved will play with the rules of the game to Nintendo and all that it implies from the choice of characters up to special abilities.

The Stay at Home Slam will be held this Sunday, may 3 from the to 1 PM Pacific time (4 pm in Chile) and will be able to follow it via Facebook Gaming or the page of IMG tennis in that social network.