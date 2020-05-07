Shailene Woodley might be the new Spider-Woman

Peter Parker has had 10 Spider-Man moviesbeing one of the most famous superheroes and beloved Marvel Comics, the female version of this character has not yet had its first movie is stellar on the big screen; however, it is close to coming.

Some days it debuts the new film from Marvel, Spider-Man: Far From Homestarring Tom Holland, already sounds like one of the candidates favorite to play Spider-Woman, it’s about the actress Shailene Woodley, of 27 years.

According to a report from We got this covered, several actresses are applied as candidates to play the Spider Womanas Olivia Cooke, but Shailine that has estelarizado movies such as Divergent, Under The Same Star, To Drift, to mention some, could be very close to be.

It would not be the first time that Woodley is about to enter the universe of Spideybecause in the beginning he had been chosen as Mary Jane Watson for The Amazing Spider-Man 2, but her scenes were deleted in the sequel.

Trailer Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man: Far From Home will come to the halls of the cinema the Friday, July 5.