Shailene Woodley reveals a huge spoiler of the end of Big Little Lies 2

MADRID, 17 Jul. (CulturaOcio) –

Shailene Woodley, the protagonist of Big Little Lies, she attended the program Jimmy Kimmel last Monday, in which he revealed a spoiler on the end of the second season.

((WARNING: THIS NEWS CONTAINS SPOILERS))

Woodley told Kimmel that HBO gave him permission to disclose the following about the last episode: “At the beginning, all the women go to visit the grave of Perry and his body disappears. There you have it. This is the beginning of the next episodeso that still leaves an hour ahead to find out…,” said the actress.

These statements have been made to think that Perry, played by Alexander Skarsgard, he may continue to live, despite the fact that the character has only appeared in flashbacks since his death in the first season.

If Perry is still dead, that means that his body has been exhumed, which could provide enough evidence against the Five of Monterreyconfirming the hunch of the detective Adrienne Quinlan’s death, Perry was not an accident.

This this is not the first time that Woodley advances an unexpected turnsince the beginning of the season, told The Hollywood Reporter that her character, Jane Chapman, would come to an end without hope.

Big Little Lies it was one of the great successes in television, 2017. Produced by HBO and based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, tells the story of three women, embodied by Woodley, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, who will be involved in a research for murder. Originally intended as a miniseries of seven episodes, it was thanks to the public pressure that convinced the chain to make a second season.