Shailene Woodley: the upward career of the star of “Big Little Lies” Series

The american actress Shailene Woodley it is one of the protagonists of the HBO series “Big Little Lies“in that fiction shares roles with Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Zoë Kravitz. The performer has had a career quite successful, we look for the movies and series that he has starred in.

Woodley began acting when she was only 8 years old with the tv movie “Replacing Dad”. After that role, he had other small in “The District”, “Without A Trace” and “Felicity: An American Girl Adventure”.

In 2008, the young actress became the protagonist of the series “The Secret Life of the American Teenager”, in which she played Amy Juergens, a teenage girl who becomes pregnant. She will have to cope with motherhood and high school. The fiction lasted for five seasons.

In 2011, she starred in the movie “the Descendants” alongside George Clooney. This paper was nominated for the Golden Globe as best supporting actress.

In 2014, the singer starred in the successful romantic film “Under the same star”. For this role he received multiple MTV Movie Awards. That same year, was also part of the series “Divergent Series”. For these tapes also received several recognitions.

In 2016, she shared the role with Joseph Gordon-Levitt in the movie “Snowden”, tape, biographical, and suspense american who speaks of Edward Snowden and is based on the books “The Snowden Files” by Luke Harding and Time of the Octopus by Anatoly Kucherena.

BIG LITTLE LIES

The series “Big Little Lies” tells the life of Celeste, Jane and Madeline, three mothers who live in Monterrey, a town in Northern California. Jane, who has just moved, is a single mother in search of a better life. The three become great friends who will take care of one another, even in the worst moments.

These three women established some very strong bonds that turn them into partners within a community in which nothing is what it seems. Their lives are shaken by a brutal murder, which occurred during a charity gala organized by the primary school attended by their children.