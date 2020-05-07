Sharápova gives his phone number to stay in contact with your fans

The Fans

Mexico city / 04.04.2020





The former tennis player Maria Sharápova 32-year-old, who lives in the united States published its phone number in your social networks to keep in touch with all your fans for this quarantine by coronavirus .

Through your account Instagramthe winner of five Grand Slams unveiled its number to exchange text messages with their followers.

“I tried to find the way to be in contact with all, because last week I had a great time making a video of questions and answers with you. I left that video chat wanting to do it again. I want to be more connected. And a large part of that is because all together we are experiencing this separation, this distancing physical”, published by the former athlete.

Due to the pandemic by the covid-19 facing the world, Sharápova she commented that the union is very important and any suggestion is welcome.

“Tell me how you will, make me questions, or just say hello. Any suggestion is welcome too,” wrote the Russian.

The tennis player announced the official retirement of the courts in the past month of February after he published a letter in the magazine Vogue.

