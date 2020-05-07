Sharapova makes public your phone number to talk with his fans – Ten

Maria Sharapova it is one of the last super stars of the tennis. Two months ago, announced his retirement from the activity to the 32-year-old a decision that ended up to grow after suffering a number of injuries. Had to return to the courts after the suspension for doping in 2016but it was not quite the same player’s brave and a winner of other times.

You might also like: Maria Sharapova surprises and announces his retirement as a professional tennis player

Already inactive of the high competition, the Russian found a way different and a very particular face the drama of the pandemic coronavirus: uploaded a video to his Instagram in which he invited his followers to talk to him by phone and even left his cell phone number.

“That’s why I want to write to me what you think and this is my idea: I want to write to me a message with what you think because I have a number that I’m going to leave on the screen where you will be able to send a message” added the former athlete born in Siberia, Russia.

For those who want to write the five-times champion of tournaments of Grand Slam triumphed in Wimbledon 2004, 2006 US Open, 2008 Australian and Roland Garros in 2012 and 2014 shall issue to the +310-564-7981, a number with a prefix of the state of California, one of the two places where the former tennis player has residence in United States -the other is the city of New York.

“That message will come straight to my phone. So escribanme and wait for the response. Please, do it!”, were the last words that you used Mary in his video for say goodbye.

OFFICIAL: Cancelled the tournament of Wimbledon due to the crisis of the coronavirus

A short time later, it seems that Mary found a way to stay close to those that followed her throughout her career and today they are having a bad time due to the growth of the cases of COVID-19 in United States and a large part of the world.

Sharapova conquered five titles Grand Slam: two Roland Garrosa US Opena Australian open and Wimbledon, beginning with his consecration in the All England in 2004when he was 17 years old.

On that occasion he beat Serena Williamsin a final result emphatic: 6-1 and 6-4. In addition to their successes on the pitch, profitable its beauty and became the female athlete with the highest advertising revenue for 11 years consecutive, according to Forbes. Now, you want to collaborate in any way with a pandemic is not stopped.