“SIC a Wife | From a vacation in Miami, Kendall, Jenner, is almost ‘betrayed’ by the audience

Kendall Jenner took a break from runway shows to chill out with a few friends, you included Bella Hadidand the older sister Kourtney Kardashian. The group was photographed aboard a yacht in Miami, but that was a small detail that jumped out for all to see.

The bikini-clad sister in Kylie Jenner it was slightly small, and at times almost come to ‘betray him’ for the better. In the photo shared by ^ Duke, alanyou can see the top part of the bathing suit of a Defined, almost leaving her chest uncovered.

This is not the first time that is Defined by it’s bold in terms of its looks. Remember: when the model showed nearly all of the after-party of the Oscars.