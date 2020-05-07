So has been the virtual modelling of Carine Roitfeld

It is usual for the month of may for the experts in fashion one of the months with more work, preparations, and events. For more than September, it stands as the month of fashion and that the Oscar win as one of the most glamorous in the world, which may start with the MET gala and have to prepare the outfits for the Cannes film Festival make that the month prior to the summer is always one of the busiest for the fashionistas.

However, having crippled the coronavirus the usual schedule, the industry has had to stick to some new rules that it seems like it will only change how the fashion has been to operate during this uncertain period, but also during the months-and even years – to come. Carine Roitfeld organized a charity fashion show during the month of may, CR Runwaynext to the foundation for aids research, amFARbut when you have had to be cancelled Canneshis famous show also seemed to be destined to not take place.

However, the French allied with Derek Blasberg, the man responsible for that YouTube it has been transformed in the new platform of the fashion, to the home of the models is now the new gateway. While many fashion magazines have given a turn to the publishers to send the models looks with that pose at home guided by stylists and photographers, Carine it’s preferred that the models bring it up to your wardrobe. In the image, we see Natasha Poly parade with a dress of gold Paco Rabanne that is part of your personal collection.

Natasha Poly. (YouTube)

This parade not only has counted with some of the models and most famous celebrities in the world (though the most well-known, we have to point it out, not have passed, but have been limited to speak or appear), but designers like Olivier Rousteing have also formed part of this show thanks to your words of support.

While this parade has always dump their income on the fight against aids, this year has created a new foundation to fight against the coronavirus. Although it has had an undeniable homemade taste, some of the most important professional of the industry have given a hand to this virtual catwalk. Tom Pecheux and Sam McKnight are in charge of developing videos which explain to models how to create their beauty looks, and Stephen Gallowayknown as ‘the man behind the models’, has given advice to these to that paraded by his house with the glamour that this event needed.

Piergiorgio Del Moro has taken a hand to the team with the casting, Michel Gaubert has been in charge of the music for the show and Carine Roitfeld and his two assistants helped the models to create their looks through Zoom. What is certain is that, after watching the parade, it is surprising that models like Adriana Lima have worn looks with the we do not have surprised to see the young that they record their TikToks, but not recognized tops that have been guided by geniuses of fashion to create their outftis.

Adriana Lima. (YouTube)

It is obvious that Carine and her team have wanted to raise in excess of the glamor of the looks home of their participants, but sometimes it seemed to us that the sets that singers like Jennifer Lopez or Lady Gaga looked really good in the concert, virtual One World seemed to have been much more thoughtful than some of the queens of fashion were made. What where were Kendall Jenner and Hadid? What we do not know, but certainly not on this virtual catwalk.